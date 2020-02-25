Tom Holland Says Sony Had a Really Wonderful Idea of How to Transition Spider-Man Out of MCU

It wasn’t too long ago when Marvel fans were worried Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker was on the verge of leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it turns out, the move might not have been as disatrous as MCU stans would have led you to expect. On the press tour for Pixar’s Onward, the fan-favorite actor revealed Sony had a contingency plan in place should a deal have fallen apart between the company and Marvel Studios. Holland says it was a “really wonderful idea” of how they’d formulate their own universe based around the character.

“The future of Spider-Man was still very bright with Sony we had a really, really wonderful idea of how we could sort of transition into a Spider-Man without the MCU,” Holland tells MTV International. “Tom Rothman and Amy Pascal were really confident they were going to do justice and make a film that was the caliber that Spider-Man requires.”

He adds, “But that said, I’m really glad to be back in the MCU and to have the team back together because I kind of fell that’s where he belongs now. I’m really grateful that Bob Iger and Tom Rothman allowed me to be a part of the process of bringing him home. It was a pretty cool experience and also the best bragging rights ever: I saved Spider-Man.”

Holland, of course, is talking about the conversation where he drunkenly dialed up former Disney CEO Bob Iger to talk about the deal that had fallen apart.

“I was really drunk,” says Holland. “I saw Bob Iger recently a couple of days ago in LA and said to him, ‘When you come to London, I want to take you to the pub to have a pint and we can talk about Spider-Man is going to continue to be an amazing franchise for both Disney and Sony.”

As it stands now, it’s unclear how — or if, for that matter — Holland’s Spider-Man will tie into stories like Morbius or Venom 2. After the two studios managed to strike a deal, Marvel Studios Kevin Feige seemingly confirmed there’d be some inter-dimensional traveling at some point in the future.

Spider-Man 3 is expected to swing into theaters July 16, 2021.

Cover photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney