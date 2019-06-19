Tom Holland Spoiled A Major Avengers: Endgame Death For His Spider-Man Co-Stars

Despite Marvel Studios’ penchant to keep secrets, especially when it came to the franchise-changing events of Avengers: Endgame, some things are simply unavoidable such as the fact that Spider-Man: Far From Home will take place more than 5 years after the first film, despite all of the characters only aging about a year.

That aspect is vital to the plot of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but another big Avengers: Endgame spoiler — the death of Iron Man, to be specific — is something that only a handful of actors needed to know. But that did not stop Tom Holland from revealing this shocking piece of information to his fellow cast members.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with Jake Hamilton, actors Zendaya and Jacob Batalon said Holland spoiled them about Tony Stark’s death years ago when asked when they learned this crucial piece of information.

“He told me too early,” said Zendaya.

“I feel like we talked about this way back in, like, 2016,” Batalon added with a chuckle.

Holland later added, “I’ve known for a really long time,” which prompted Zendaya to chide him for his loose lips: “And thus we have to know,” she said sarcastically.

“I was just like, ‘yo, what’s up, Iron Man dies,’” joked Holland.

Added Zendaya, “Honestly, that’s probably exactly how it went.”

“That’s the best way to hear it! You think you want to experience that in the cinema for the first time? No!” Holland said.

Iron Man’s death was long in the cards for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing Tony Stark’s journey full circle after he kicked off the franchise over a decade ago with the first Iron Man movie.

Avengers: Endgame co-writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus previously spoke with the New York Times about this decision, saying they always planned that heroic sacrifice.

“We had the opportunity to give him the perfect retirement life, within the movie,” Markus explained.

“He got that already,” McFeely added.

“That’s the life he’s been striving for,” Markus said. “Are he and Pepper going to get together? Yes. They got married, they had a kid, it was great. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life.”

Fans will get to experience Stark’s sacrifice once again when Avengers: Endgame re-releases in theaters with new footage next week.

Meanwhile, we’ll get to see the first glimpse at the MCU without Iron Man when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.