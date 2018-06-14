Marvel Announces Iron Man & Wasp Dating

Iron Man has dated a lot of women over the course of his time in the Marvel universe, but it looks like he will be rekindling an old one with fellow Avenger The Wasp in the upcoming Tony Stark: Iron Man #4.

The solicit for the September 19 issue of Dan Slott and Valerio Schiti‘s upcoming series reveals Tony Stark and Janet Van Dyne kissing in Alexander Lozano’s cover. The art, which you can check out below, shows the heroes clad in their respective uniforms with Jan holding Tony’s Iron Man helmet as the two embrace.

For those who might be newer to comics or simply need a refresher, Jan and Tony had a brief relationship in 1982’s Avengers #224. Back then, Iron Man’s real identity was still a secret both to the public and his Avengers teammates. Janet had recently divorced Hank Pym after he became abusive towards her and began dating Tony without knowing about his heroic identity. However, when she finds out that he’s Iron Man Janet ends the relationship saying she can’t someone who is not only a colleague, but also friends with her ex-husband.

As for how Janet and Tony end up together or where the relationship goes, that remains to be seen. Tony Stark: Iron Man is part of Marvel’s “Fresh Start” initiative that was announced earlier this year. The initiative sees creative team shake-ups across Marvel’s key titles bringing what Marvel’s chief creative officer, Joe Quesada, called “new fresh ideas”.

“New fresh ideas, new fresh creators, really are taking that perspective, which is, ‘if you haven’t read a comic before, if you’re an old lapsed fan and you want to come back, it’s the perfect opportunity to do it,’ because, as I say, they start and start and they’re great jumping on points,” Quesada said in a video for the initiative.

Tony Stark: Iron Man #4 goes on sale September 19 from Marvel Comics.

