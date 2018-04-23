These Marvel Legends Sets are Among the Last Toys ‘R’ Us Exclusives

Manufacturers have been scrambling to fill a Toys 'R' Us-sized void, and that has left many items once earmarked as Toys 'R' Us exclusives in limbo. The most popular of these exclusives thus far has been a series of Marvel Legends 2-Packs, which found a new home at Entertainment Earth. At the time of writing, three of these 2-packs were still up for grabs:

Marvel Legends Vision and Scarlet Witch 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack: $39.99 - Ships in June

Both empowered by the Mind Stone, Vision and Scarlet Witch are powerful forces in the throes of battle. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This Marvel's Vision and Scarlet Witch 2-pack features 2 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes 2 6-inch scale action figures with 4 accessories.

Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack: $39.99 - Ships in June

Take flight with the Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack - Exclusive. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This Ant-Man and Stinger 2-pack features 2 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes 2 6-inch scale action figures.

Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures: $39.99 - Ships in July

Driven by rage, these advanced Hydra super soldiers are prone to clash with anyone in their paths. The Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures includes figures and accessories so you can build out an entire Hydra army! With the Marvel Legends Series, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this Marvel's Hydra Soldiers 2-pack, featuring highly-articulated and comic-inspired 6-inch Marvel's Hydra Soldier figure and Hydra Enforcer figure, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the action from their favorite Marvel adventures.

This will undoubtedly be your last chance to pick up a Toys 'R' Us exclusive (sigh), at the regular price so grab them while you can - particularly the Vision and Scarlet Witch 2-Pack, which is the hottest set of the bunch. Entertainment Earth appears to have secured extra stock of that one, but there's no telling how long any of these sets will last. And once they're gone, they're gone.

If memory serves, there are a couple of additional Toys 'R' Us Marvel Legends sets that are still in limbo. Hopefully, any remaining stock will get picked up soon. If that happens, we will be sure to let you know.

