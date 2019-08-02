There Is a Twitter Account Dedicated to Comparing Chris Evans to Golden Retrievers

There are few things as pure on Twitter as Chris Evans‘ online presence. Some brilliant fan has started a “Chris Evans as Golden Retrievers” account to capture the happy aura of The First Avenger. Captain Americais always commenting on inspirational videos and cute animal videos that feel like a nice break from some of the more depressing news that seems to always circulate on the platform. Seeing little kids dressed up as his character or just pleasant moment is pretty funny, but having an account completely dedicated to chronicling different pups as the most wholesome Avenger is just plain fun.

The account launched in 2018 and kept up steam as the year continued. There are pups lazing in the sun, playing sports, and relaxing in a number of different positions. All the images are accompanied by Evans doing something hilarious or adorable. Everyone behind the account has managed to keep their secret identity under wraps over the past year and change. The account has over 80,000 followers right now, and as fans lament the events after Avengers: Endgame, maybe the pictures can offer some comfort.

Marvel fans will also remember the “Tessa Thompson as Goats” account that also broke Twitter last year. It seems as though the platform is headed for an All-New All-Animals Avengers lineup at the rate these handles keep popping up.

In real life, Evans rescued a dog named Dodger on National Pet Day last April. He first met Dodger while he was filming Gifted. Captain America just couldn’t say no to those big eyes and adopted him right on the spot.

This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/XjWxPWGDPu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 11, 2018

“One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel. I foolishly walked in and I thought, ‘Are these actor dogs or are these real up for adoption dogs?’ And sure enough they were, so I was walking up and down the aisles and saw this one dude and he didn’t belong there. I snagged him and he’s such a good dog.” Evans explained to People.

“The aged him at about one, he acts like a puppy, he’s got the energy of a puppy, he’s just such a sweetheart, he’s such a good boy.” Evans continued, “He loves dogs, he loves kids, he’s full of love.”

The internet loves nothing more than some wholesome dog content, and thanks to Evans’ personal feed and @retrievans there’s a whole lot more of it for everyone to enjoy.