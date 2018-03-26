The Avengers, Deadpool, SHAZAM & More Answer the Call to Fulfill the Wish of a Dying Fan

The actors behind some of the world’s biggest heroes are banding together to make the dreams and wishes of a dying fan come true.

On Sunday, news host and journalist Shannon Bream put out a message on Twitter asking for help. She stated that she knew a young boy who was dying and that his last wish was to hear from one of the Avengers. She didn’t tag any of the film’s actors directly, but simply asked if any of her followers had any connections.

“Need your help Twitterverse,” Bream wrote on Sunday afternoon. “Trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he wants is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!”

Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

It didn’t take long for the heroes to catch on, and many of them reached out to help, even those who aren’t Avengers.

Ryan Reynolds, the man behind the Deadpool mask himself was among those to reach out. The actor, known for his constant work with Make-A-Wish and other children’s foundations, told Bream that he’d be happy to help. In typical Deadpool fashion, Reynolds said that he’d be happy to help, even though he was more of a “Reserve Avenger.”

I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger”. But happy to help. DM me. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

As for the real Avengers, you can look no further than Chris Evans, who often takes on the role of Captain America in real life as well as on the screen. He was joined by his Age of Ultron and Infinity War co-star, Paul Bettany. Knowing that some may not know him by his Avengers role, Bettany made sure to say, “I’m the purple one.”

Happy to! DM me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018

I’m the purple one. DM me. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 26, 2018

This movement spilled over into Marvel’s TV universe as well. Chloe Bennet, star of Agents of SHIELD, also responded to Bream’s request for help.

What’s his name? — Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) March 26, 2018

Finally, bridging the gap between Marvel and DC is Zachary Levi, a lifelong hero in geek culture who is set to play Shazam in the upcoming DC film. Levi quoted Bream’s tweet and said, “I’m not technically an Avengers, but I’d be happy to record a video for the little man.” He also joked that he’d be happy to do an impression of Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsowrth, “or any other Chris if necessary.”

I’m not technically an Avenger, but I’d be happy to record a video for the little man and do my best impressions of @ChrisEvans @prattprattpratt @chrishemsworth or any other Chris if necessary. 🙏 Where can I/we send these messages, and what’s his name?! https://t.co/jBTOepXzOf — Zacovfefe (@ZacharyLevi) March 26, 2018

All of these actors simply play superheroes on screen, but it’s clear that they’re more than willing to answer the call when someone needs them in the real world. We’ll keep you updated on how the story with the young boy plays out in the coming days.