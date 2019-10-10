Two-Year-Old’s Reaction to Seeing Hulk for the First Time Goes Viral

In the midst of filmmakers like Martin Scorsese throwing shade at Marvel Studios movies comes a reminder of the kind of movie magic that Marvel can inspire. That reminder arrives in the form of a video that has quickly gone viral on social media, depicting a little girl’s reaction to seeing The Incredible Hulk “Hulk Out” for the very first time. In what might be the cutest Hulk-related moment ever, the little girl in the question isn’t just in awe of Hulk (and certainly not scared): she just wants the Jade Giant to on better behavior than his temper initially allowed.

Check out the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

My 2 yr old daughter’s reaction to seeing the Hulk go bananas for the first time 😂 pic.twitter.com/0lK0PbGWXi — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 9, 2019

While it’s fun enough to see this young Marvel fan taking in the character of Hulk for the first time and being so awe-inspired by it, the joy only gets bigger when you consider where all this is headed. Hulk’s saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been an evolving one, and the big green guy is currently in a much different place after Avengers: Endgame than he was in those early days this little girl is now witnessing. Imagine her surprise when she’s sees Hulk become a full-fledged hero (The Avengers); fall in love (Avengers: Age of Ultron); become an intergalactic star (Thor: Ragnarok); and eventually transform into a version of himself that can laugh at that earlier, more savage, version of himself (Endgame‘s “Smart Hulk”).

However, in some ways we Marvel fans are now all like that little two-year-old girl, in terms of the excitement to see what new things Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will do next. The character is currently on injured reserve after Endgame, since using the Infinity Gauntlet to reverse Thanos’ Infinity War decimation. Hulk hasn’t been officially announced for any Marvel project in Phase 4 (yet) – but with a She-Hulk series coming to Disney+, there could very well be room for a Hulk appearance on the horizon.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.