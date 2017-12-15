Take a Peek Inside Walmart’s Exclusive ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Gift Set

Just in time for the holidays, Walmart has provided Marvel fans with a very box set of Spider-Man: Homecoming from Sony Home Video Entertainment, featuring not only the Blu-ray/DVD/digital combo pack, but some swag as well for the more hardcore fans.

The package carries a retail price of $79.99 but is selling currently for just under $35.

It includes an exclusive Funko Pop featuring Spider-Man hanging upside-down; a 32-page comic-sized gallery of Spider-Man comic book covers through the ages; the Spider-Man: Homecoming Blu-ray/DVD combo pack; a pewter and enamel Spider-Man pin; and two pairs of Spider-Man socks.

This seems as good a week as any to celebrate Marvel’s first major collaboration with Sony on Spider-Man, since all everyone seemed to talk about right up until the moment Star Wars came back to theaters last night was that decision by Disney to purchase 21st Century Fox, and therefore take ownership of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

Now, of course, we all know what can happen: The New Fantastic Four, with Spider-Man teaming up with The Hulk, Ghost Rider, and Wolverine!

Make it happen, Marvel and Sony!

You can check out a short unboxing video below.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available on Blu-ray and DVD now. The Gift Set seen above can be purchased exclusively at Walmart stores and online at walmart.com.

