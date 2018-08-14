‘Uncanny X-Men’ Writer Teases Tragic Event

Uncanny X-Men is returning in November and one of the title’s writers teases that things are going to start off with a bang.

Speaking to Marvel.com, Matthew Rosenberg says that Uncanny X-Men will reunite every mutant on earth following a “tragic” event, though what that event will be is still a mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rosenberg is co-writing the 10-part “Disassembled” story with Ed Brisson and Kelly Thompson and says they “have actually been working on the book for months.” The series has what Rosenberg describes as “a true murderers row of talent” providing the art in Mahmud Asrar, RB Silva, Pere Perez, and Yildiray Cinar. Leinil Frances Yu and Edgar Delgado provide the covers. You can see the first below.

“We are making Uncanny as huge as we can,” Rosenberg says. “We’re approaching it [as if] this might very well be the last X-Men story ever, so let’s make it matter. We’re doing all hands on deck, fate of the world stuff. It’s big and scary.

“I think the best X-Men stories need two things that often seem in opposition, but are entirely crucial,” Rosenberg continued. “First they need real danger. The X-Men go through more pain, hardships, and suffering than any other superheroes. That’s their lot in life. And they always come out the other side, but that should be tested every time. And the second thing a great X-Men story needs is creators who love the X-Men. It’s easy to hurt and kill characters. It’s easy to blow things up with no thought. When it matters, when the audience cares, is when there is real pain and heartbreak behind it. When the storytellers were as upset doing it as you are reading it, that’s when an X-Men story works. And I’d put Kelly, Ed, and my love of X-Men against almost anyone in the world.”

Marvel announced the “Disassembled” story and creative team late last week with a massive teacher featuring lots and lots of mutants. Here’s a guide to who’s who among them.

Are you excited for the returned of Uncanny X-Men? What do you think will be the tragic event that kicks things off? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Uncanny X-Men #1 goes on sale Nov. 14th.