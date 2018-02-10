US Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Reveals New Photo Of Captain Marvel Ski Suit

Fans are excited to see Captain Marvel hit the big screen, but soon they’ll also get to see her take to the slopes.

US Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin will be wearing a Captain Marvel-themed ski suit at the Winter Olympics this year, and NBC shared a new image of the suit.

“What’s it like to train for the #WinterOlympics? Tag along with @MikaelaShiffrin in the documentary ‘Mikaela Shiffrin: Peak Season’ next Monday at 11PM ET on @NBCSN!”

Another photo gives an even better closeup of the suit, and it will be fantastic to see Captain Marvel represented so well at the Olympics.

The suit includes the popular red, blue, and gold design, with some red boots to match. Shiffrin’s quite proud of the look, as she’s also shared another photo of it previously. It’s encouraging to see the character get this kind of love, and hopefully, it also translates to big screen box office.

Fans recently got their first glimpse at Brie Larson in her movie costume from some set photos. It is green and silver, which likely has something to do with the Kree, so it isn’t known if that costume will just get a color makeover or if she will get an all-new suit later in the film. Either way, fans are excited to see this film moving forward.

Marvel brought on directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, responsible for Half Nelson and Mississipi Grind. They’ve also brought on actors like Jude Law, DeWanda Wise, Ben Mendelsohn, and Samuel L. Jackson to round out the cast.

First up though is Black Panther, which lands in theaters on February 16th. Next is Avengers: Infinity War, which hits on May 4th, and that is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp, which hits on July 6th. Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8, 2019.