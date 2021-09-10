Venom: Let There Be Carnage Run Time Revealed

With the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage just a few weeks away, fans can now buy tickets for their local screenings, with its Fandango listing confirming that the sequel clocks in with a 90-minute run time. Given how many comic book movies in recent years have pushed past the two-hour mark, with the original 2018 Venom being just a few minutes shy of two hours, fans will likely appreciate that the highly anticipated sequel clocks in at a lean and mean 90 minutes. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be landing in theaters on October 1st.

While some fans might be excited with the brief run time, others might be disappointed, given that they’ve been waiting quite some time to see the adventure unleashed. The Venom sequel was originally set to hit theaters last October, though it was first delayed to June of this year, only to then be delayed again to this October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Another recent and conflicting reaction to Venom: Let There Be Carnage updates is in regards to the film’s rating. The new film is rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence and action, some strong language, disturbing material, and suggestive references.” Due to the extreme and violent nature of the character over the years, many fans had hoped the sequel could be amping up the horror for a full-blown R-rated experience, while other audiences are relieved that it’s still a somewhat tame adventure.

Regardless of the rating or run time, audiences can expect a new experience, not only because Woody Harrelson will fully embrace the new “Carnage” identity, but also because the relationship between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote has changed since we last saw it.

“Eddie and Venom have been living together, sharing one body, for a while now. They know each other inside and out, literally. And like any close-quarter living situation, their ticks and foibles are starting to wear a little thin on each other,” screenwriter Kelly Marcel explained in the film’s press notes. “They have been forced together through circumstance and this movie asks the question of whether there is a will to save the relationship or go their separate ways. Are they just cohorts through happenstance or do they actually belong together?”

