Venom 2 Writer Reveals New Let There Be Carnage Story Details

While Venom (Tom Hardy) and Carnage (Woody Harrelson) will be the biggest agitators in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the filmmakers behind the show want fans to know the movie does focus a significant amount of time on the relationship between Venom and Eddie Brock (Hardy) as well. In fact, Spider-Man producer Avi Arad says it's become a "complicated marriage" between the journalist and his new alien friend.

“Obviously there is danger and mistrust in the beginning, but they’ve learned to live with each other,” Arad said in Sony's Let There Be Carnage notes shared by Sony on Monday. “It’s become a complicated marriage. Their codependence forces them to stay together, even though they’ve had it with each other. They’re going to have to come to an understanding.”

According to screenwriter Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), because Venom and Eddie Brock have now been sharing the same body for quite some time, the movie will reveal whether they'll be able to continue cohabitation or will have to part ways.

“Eddie and Venom have been living together, sharing one body, for a while now. They know each other inside and out, literally. And like any close-quarter living situation, their ticks and foibles are starting to wear a little thin on each other,” Marcel added in the notes. “They have been forced together through circumstance and this movie asks the question of whether there is a will to save the relationship or go their separate ways. Are they just cohorts through happenstance or do they actually belong together?”

Venom 2 director Andy Serkis compares Let There Be Carnage to the typical Jekyll and Hyde situation.

“Eddie is rather arrogant, thinking life owes him a favor. Venom is the complete opposite, unfiltered and speaking his mind totally," Serkis said. "And they’re trapped together. After meeting in the first movie, they’ve now got the seven-year-itch; they’ve had enough of each other and can’t wait to be apart.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now hitting theaters on October 1st while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.