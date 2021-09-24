Venom: Let There Be Carnage Merch Now Available on Disney Shop

✖

It's been May for a minute now, and a trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is nowhere to be found. Despite nothing other than a logo stinger having been released by Sony, merchandise for the anticipated sequel has started to surface online. Days after some LEGO sets appeared online in support of the feature, Let There Be Carnage apparel is now being stocked by the official Disney Store.

As of now, just one Let There Be Carnage shirt is available on Shop Disney, a black tee that sports the movie's official logo in its full metallic glory. Though Carnage was stylized in red typography during the logo reveal, it looks like the font is silver here.

Even though Sony owns the feature film rights to Spider-Man and his extensive library of characters, Disney has retained the rights to apparel and merchandise, hence the addition of Venom merch in a Disney-run store.

With a new deal in place between the two companies, it has yet to be seen what that means for the Venom franchise and its interconnectivity with Marvel Studios' Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to studio head Kevin Feige, there's a possibility for Spidey (Tom Holland) himself to jump between universes.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige previously said. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

It's expected the Venom franchise is currently in the same continuity as Jared Leto's Morbius feature, a movie that features Michael Keaton's Vulture in some shape, way, or form. The synopsis for Morbius can be found below.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!