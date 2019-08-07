Michelle Williams Confirms Return for Venom Sequel

Sony wasted no time getting a sequel to Venom in development, announcing the follow-up not long after the first film became an instant smash hit at the box office. Word on the upcoming sequel has been mostly quiet over the last year or so, until earlier this week when it was confirmed that Andy Serkis had signed on to direct it. Now that someone is at the helm, it looks like the pieces are finally falling into place. Tom Hardy is back as Eddie Brock and Michelle Williams has finally confirmed her return as Anne Weying.

Outside of Hardy’s leading role, no other actors have yet to be announced for the upcoming Venom sequel. Woody Harrelson’s Carnage is more than likely, given the first movie’s post-credits scene, but Williams’ future as Anne seemed up in the air. That changed on Wednesday when Yahoo published an interview with Williams about her new film, After the Wedding.

When the subject of Venom 2 came up, Williams put all worries aside by simply saying, “I’m in.” That’s about as straight-forward as one could be. Williams will be a part of the Venom sequel. Period.

Later in the interview, Williams went on to sing the praises of new director Andy Serkis, who became something of a cinematic icon playing motion capture characters over the years, before taking on the challenge of directing.

“I’m such a fan of Andy’s, and I’m so inspired by what he’s been able to accomplish,” Williams said of Serkis. “He’s so gifted in such a specific way, and I’m very excited to learn from him and be around him.”

Serkis directed Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, which was released on Netflix late last year. He’s best known for playing Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and Caesar in the recent Planet of the Apes films. It’s unclear at this point whether or not Serkis will be playing a role in Venom 2 as well.

