Venom: Let There Be Carnage International Release Date Delayed

The new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage had some fans worried about its pending debut, as there was no release date attached to the end of the ad (though the first trailer did include a date). There has been no major announcement about a worldwide delay, and the current September 24th premiere date for North America is still in place, but the holds have started in other parts of the world. This week, Venom's debut in New Zealand was hit with a delay.

Event Cinemas in New Zealand now lists an October 14th release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film was originally set to be released on September 23rd in the country, meaning that the supposed push will delay the sequel for about three weeks.

Unfortunately, this is once again a reality for movie fans around the world. Much of 2020 was spent reading headlines about movies that had been delayed or sent to streaming services. That seemed to be over this spring, as theaters opened back up and movies started to earn box office revenue once again. However, the emergence of the Delta Variant and rise in cases as of late has caused more problems for theater attendance, and studios are worried about the performance ceiling for their films.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage could be seeing a global delay at some point, though Sony hasn't indicated whether or not that will be the case. Clifford the Big Red Dog is the most recent film to see its release date pushed back, and there will certainly be more to follow.

Unlike Disney and Warner Bros., Sony doesn't have an in-house streaming service to release its films to if the theatrical landscape is too volatile. That's why so many Sony releases over the last year or two have ended up on Netflix, like The Mitchells vs. the Machines or Vivo. A film as big as Venom: Let There Be Carnage likely won't be moved to a service like Netflix, given its budget and familiar IP. If there's a change in release, it'll probably just involve the date.

