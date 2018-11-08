‘Venom’ Hits New Domestic Box Office Milestone

Despite an especially wave of critical reviews, Sony’s Venom movie is proving to be a successful launchpad for Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters franchise line. Now Venom has crossed a major box office milestone: it’s officially crossed the $200 million mark domestically!

Venom has now earned $544M worldwide, which may seem small compared to the crazy earning that Marvel Cinematic Universe movies make these days. However there are other factors that actually make Venom one of the most successful films in the entire Spider-Man movie franchise, dating all the way back to Sam Raimi’s groundbreaking first film. Venom has been earning 5x its production budget, and is projected to finish its run in the $630 – 700M range, after it finishes opening in some key international markets. It also remains as one of the most successful October movie openings of all time.

As Forbes breaks it down:

“Venom has earned 5.08x its production budget. That makes it, in terms of production budget versus global theatrical grosses, more profitable than any Spider-Man movie since the first Spider-Man movie ($822m on a $139m = 5.91x) back in 2002. Spider-Man 2 earned $784m on a $220m budget in 2004 (3.56x) and Spider-Man 3 (which featured Venom as one of the villains) earned $891m on a $260m budget in 2007 (3.42x). Amazing Spider-Man grossed $758m worldwide on a $230m budget in 2012 (3.29x) while Amazing Spider-Man 2 earned $709m on a $255m budget in 2014 (2.78x). Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earned $880m worldwide on a $175m budget last year (5.03x).”

Sony is now poised to continue the franchise and move ahead with Venom 2, which could see Woody Harrelson become serial killer symbiote, Carnage.

Venom is currently playing in theaters. The next Spider-Man movie will be the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on December 14th. It will be followed by the live-action Spider-Man: Far From Home, hitting theaters on July 5th.