‘Venom’: Eddie and Venom Is the Internet’s Favorite Ship

It’s a new week, and the Internet is ready to look over its fandom stats. A lot can happen in seven days, and it seems nothing turns over quicker than ships. Now, the top title is going to one Marvel couple, but Stucky shippers are likely to be a little bummed. Captain America isn’t part of this reigning couple; this cutesy pair is all about a certain journalist and his symbiote.

Not long ago, Tumblr put out its latest analytics, and it ranked the top ships of the week ending October 22nd. As it turns out, the ship “Symbrock” — Eddie Brock and Venom — is in the lead, because the Internet is going to do what it wants to do.

You can check out the full ship list below to see which couples Symbrock annihilated in its romantic pursuits:

Symbrock

Klance

Sheith

Kiribaku

Jisook

Phan

Supercorp

Tododeku

Bakudeku

Lewthur

Destiel

Reylo

Gallavich

Tyrus

Bughead

Drarry

Stucky

Wayhaught

Choni

Adrienette

As you can see, Marvel is flagging in its ships when it comes to Tumblr’s metrics. The only other couple to make the list is Stucky, the popular ship between Captain America and the Winter Soldier. Still, superheroes are coming in strong overall.

If you look to DC Comics, a few well-known couples did crack the top list. Kara Danvers and Lena Luthor are strong in their Supercorp ship. My Hero Academia is also representing some fan-favorite ships featuring characters like Bakugo Katsuki, Shoto Todoroki, Kirishima Eijiro, and Izuku Midoriya.

This is not the first time Symbrock has cracked Tumblr’s metrics list, and it will surely not be the last. In fact, the couple dominated the ship-list last week to the surprise of many. The week before that, Symbrock began pushing Venom into the fandom limelight as the film started gaming steam on Tumblr. Now, the much-buzzed about couple is drawing attention on sights like Twitter, so there is no shortage of resources here from. From fan art to fan-fiction, it is easier than ever to get your Venom x Eddie fix.

So, can you ship this new superhero power couple? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!