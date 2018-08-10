‘Venom’ Gets a Wave of Apparel and Accessories

The upcoming Venom movie starring Tom Hardy hits theaters on October 5th, but the first wave of official Marvel products that tie in with the release have already started to trickle out. The latest is an eclectic assortment of apparel and accessories that range from a luxurious Venom bathrobe to a “We are Venom” doormat that should go a long way towards putting your guests at ease.

More specifically, the line includes an awesome backpack, Venom spider symbol t-shirt, wallet and baseball caps, a pair of Venom character socks, an umbrella that changes design when it gets we, and the aforementioned bathrobe and doormat. There’s also the awesome Venom hoodie that was released back in June. You can pre-order the entire lineup right here with shipping dates that range from September to November. Keep in mind that all of the prices include free shipping, but the pre-order quantities are extremely limited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, when you combine the upcoming movie and the fact that Marvel’s Venom turns 30 this year, you have the perfect recipe for a big round of Funko Pop figures — and that’s exactly what’s happened.

In fact, Funko is taking the tribute a step further by Venomizing all of your favorite Marvel Pop figure superheroes. The first victims of the symbiote in the series include Eddie Brock and Cletus Casady / Carnage, but there’s also a Venomized Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man – all of which can be pre-ordered right here with shipping slated for September.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Venomized Black Panther at GameStop, Ghost Rider at Walmart, Loki at Target and a Carnage figure with axes for hands at FYE. All of these exclusives should be available in September.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.