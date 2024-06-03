Venom: The Last Dance: Rhys Ifans's Role Is Making Marvel Fans Confused
Ifans, who played The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man, plays "hippie" in Venom 3.
Is Rhys Ifans stepping back through the Marvel Multiverse? The first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance revealed that Ifans has a role within the threequel, one that is currently listed as simply "hippie." The Venom franchise is somewhat of familiar territory for Ifans, as the BAFTA winner previously portrayed Dr. Curt Connors, best known by his villainous alias The Lizard, opposite Andrew Garfield in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. Ifans returned to the role in a vocal capacity in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). While the Venom films do not have an explicit tie to The Amazing Spider-Man movies, Tom Hardy's titular symbiote did briefly appear in the No Way Home post credits scene, fading back to his universe within moments of The Lizard doing the same.
Considering Ifans's Venom: The Last Dance character remains nameless, fans have begun to speculate whether or not the mystery man will be revealed to be a familiar face.
Spider-Man PS4 Connection?
What if Dr. Connors loses his arm from a Symbiote just like he did in the Spider-Man 2 video game
Rhys Ifans returns in Venom: The Last Dance and may be playing Curtis Connors again. He has both arms… for now 😳
He could be studying the symbiotes and everyone thought he was… pic.twitter.com/MAznWEeCQg— Austin Medeiros (@austin_medz) June 3, 2024
It's Really Him!
I WAS MOSTLY JOKING WHAT DO YOU MEAN THAT'S ACTUALLY RHYS IFANS https://t.co/99dheso1yr— BERT MCSKREEENK (@Bert_McSkreeenk) June 3, 2024
What Is Happening?!
It's kind of wild seeing Rhys Ifans in 'VENOM: THE LAST DANCE'
Literally what is going on with this movie pic.twitter.com/85fWdbjPyO— Nathaniel™ (@papanate03) June 3, 2024
Continuity Concerns?
Tom Rothman: Let’s have Rhys Ifans in Venom 3
Sony employee: Um, but sir, he’s The Lizard in TASM films. Isn’t that gonna confuse people and possibly screw with the continuity?
Tom Rothman: https://t.co/5MxFtHjBS6 pic.twitter.com/5snxOwqOIw— Brian Costello (@BrianRCostello) June 3, 2024
Theories Theories Theories
¿Mismo universo? Rhys Ifans estará en 'VENOM: EL ÚLTIMO BAILE' Anteriormente interpretó a El Lagarto en 'The Amazing Spider-Man'#lizard #theamazingspiderman #venom3 pic.twitter.com/BpEGZk6BAE— Dos Centavos YT (@DosCentavos5) June 3, 2024
Sinister Six Loading...?
So no one is going to mention how the fucking Rhys Ifans (AS DR CONNORS?! / Lizard) was sitting in a truck with Eddie Brock?
Make the sinister six already!— Robert Holik (@IAmRobertHolik) June 3, 2024
MCU Canon?
#Venom3 Umm…So we going back and forth to MCU and Sony Universe?
Since we see this happen that takes place in MCU and Also see Rhys Ifans Will he be portraying Curt Conners/The Lizard or a New Character? pic.twitter.com/6xzlrAcwdO— Tyler Helms (@TylerHelms099) June 3, 2024
Starting Lineup?
It can't be lizard. I mean, it can be. Surely they would get Rhys Ifans to play a different character in a Spiderman related film. 100% think Sinister 6 is next.
Vulture ✔️
Morbious ✔️
Venom ✔️
Kraven ✔️
Lizard......... possibly
100% building up to it— Krys (@KrystanLippiatt) June 3, 2024
Just Someone Else?
That's not the Lizard though, it's just Rhys Ifans playing someone else— Superhero_Enjoyer (@Comic_Cunt) June 3, 2024
Random Hippie... And Peter Parker?!
Kind of interesting that Eddie appears to be travelling with a young kid after those Peter Parker rumours.
And yes, that's Amazing Spider-Man star Rhys Ifans as a random hippie or something. #VenomTheLastDance pic.twitter.com/zSzecfVQfN— Josh Wilding (@Josh_Wilding) June 3, 2024