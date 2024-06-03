Venom: The Last Dance: Rhys Ifans's Role Is Making Marvel Fans Confused

Ifans, who played The Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man, plays "hippie" in Venom 3.

By Liam Crowley

Is Rhys Ifans stepping back through the Marvel Multiverse? The first trailer for Venom: The Last Dance revealed that Ifans has a role within the threequel, one that is currently listed as simply "hippie." The Venom franchise is somewhat of familiar territory for Ifans, as the BAFTA winner previously portrayed Dr. Curt Connors, best known by his villainous alias The Lizard, opposite Andrew Garfield in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. Ifans returned to the role in a vocal capacity in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). While the Venom films do not have an explicit tie to The Amazing Spider-Man movies, Tom Hardy's titular symbiote did briefly appear in the No Way Home post credits scene, fading back to his universe within moments of The Lizard doing the same.

venom-3-the-last-dance-lizard-rhys-ifans-the-amazing-spider-man-curt-connors
(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Considering Ifans's Venom: The Last Dance character remains nameless, fans have begun to speculate whether or not the mystery man will be revealed to be a familiar face.

