Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Addresses SPOILER in the Post-Credits Scene

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has addressed that massive post-credits scene surprise. The filmmaker appeared on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast to talk about the spider-sized elephant in the room. Many fans of the Venom franchise want to know when the hero will get to square off with Spidey at some point. There are some surprises in the latest film that crawl ever closer to that long-awaited development. Serkis sees this happening down the line too. Tom Hardy has joked about it numerous times, including with our Brandon Davis. But, the developments of this film will only make the fans that want to see that epic showdown even more insatiable. The director is preaching patience and that might be the best course of action. Venom will fit into the larger MCU when they’re ready for it and not a moment sooner.

“There’s an arc to this obviously,” Serkis explained. “We weren’t thinking of individual movies, but thinking about eventually where it’s going to go..Take us a way down the line, but this leaves room for other explorations in the Venom-verse. There are other interesting characters that Venom can come against before he comes up against Spider-Man.”

When Comicbook.com asked about a playful image that Hardy posted on social media about Venom eating Spider-Man.

“Of course, it’s in our minds all the time,” Hardy said of meeting the Web-Slinger. “Look at the photo! That’s little Spidey legs hanging out of the teeth of Venom. It’s really… It’s really specific. It’s like a Kabib call out.” Hardy did joke, he wants to see Venom take a bite out of a Spider-Man but not the MCU’s version. “Actually, just the Spider-Man, love Tom,” he joked. “You know what I mean?”

“I think you can’t do a Venom story without knowing Spider-Man is in the mix,” Hardy added. “He’s somewhere. But we all know there’s a big constellation of events, you know, that need to move and operate around. As grown-ups, we have to go, ‘Okay, we wait.’ We wait for those planes to land and when they land, we’ll see if we can get on one but until then we focus on the task at hand which is Venom 2. But it’s always in the back of our minds, you know? ‘When do I get to eat the Spider-Man?’”

