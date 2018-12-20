‘Venom’ Gets a Throwback Action Figure Commercial

Venom’s marketing campaign has gone to some pretty unique places, and the latest ad for the film’s home release is no exception.

Sony Pictures recently shared a new ad for Venom‘s Walmart exclusive bundle, which includes an action figure of the film’s titular character. To celebrate, the company’s created a totally radical vintage TV commercial, which imagines what the Venom toy would’ve been like if it was sold in the ’80s.

The end result is pretty amusing, similarly to the rom-com inspired trailer that Sony released earlier this fall.

With a sequel to Venom confirmed to be in the works, there’s no telling exactly what kind of off-the-wall commercials Sony could end up releasing, especially now that Cletus Kassidy/Carnage (Woody Harrelson) is in play.

“I obviously have a close relationship with Woody,” director Ruben Fleischer explained to ComicBook.com. “And he’s one of my favorite actors, if not my favorite actor, and he’s just also an incredible human being.”

“So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film,” Fleischer continued. “But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

But even then, it sounds like fans expecting the Venom sequel to be R-rated shouldn’t hold their breath.

“You know what? When you hear Venom…forget Venom.” producer Avi Arad said in a previous interview. “When you hear, Carnage, the only thing you can think of is R. But, if you know his story, if you really know the comic, there’s no R here. He’s a tortured soul. It’s not about what he does, because we never have to show the knife going from here to there, and the blood is pouring. What you have to show is, what is the motivation? Was he born like that, or it’s someone we should feel for? Because if you are succeeding to make a villain someone you can feel for, jackpot.”

Venom is currently available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and Digital HD.