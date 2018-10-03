Mondo Debuts Awesome New ‘Venom’ Posters

Venom is just days away from its big-screen debut, and it looks like Mondo is absolutely celebrating in style.

The collectible company recently unveiled two new posters for Venom (via Nerdist), which feature the 24″ x 36″ titular symbiote spelling out the title of the film. The poster, which is created by Matt Ryan Tobin, is offered in both a regular and variant version.

The regular version will come in a limited edition of 300 pieces, and will be priced at $50.

The variant version will be in a run of 150 pieces, and will cost $75.

If you’d like to add either of these Venom posters to your collection, they’ll be available at a random time on the movie’s release day, October 5th, on Mondo’s website.

Venom will follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) as he becomes inhabited by the titular symbiote while investigating Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) and the Life Foundation. Judging by recent comments from the cast and crew, it sounds like the film will aim to push some boundaries, even with its PG-13 rating.

“We only ever talked about this movie as being PG13,” Fleischer explained to ComicBook.com. “What I’ve said in the past is that we wanted to push the violence to the hilt. The Dark Knight was always a huge reference point for me, personally, just as far as how far you could take a PG-13 because that movie they put a pen through a guy’s forehead so I figure if you can do that in a PG-13 movie you can bite some heads off.”

As the inaugural entry into Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, Venom is expected to be a unique take on the Marvel Comics mythos, which cites some particular comics for inspiration.

“The original [Todd McFarlane and David Michelinie run] is tough to … that I think because they created it that really was the driving force and the origin of it,” director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “And so but [Mark] Bagley as well. There was a lot of different artists. There’s been so many iterations of Venom throughout the time. I happen to really like where he’s evolved to … when he goes to space and is more of a … he gets really hulking, he gets huge. I kinda like Venom being big, and just so massive which, especially in the atrium fight, when he’s whipping the guy around by his feet and smacking out the other SWAT guys, we really tried to pay tribute to just that just massive, powerful monster.”

Venom is set for release on October 5, 2018.