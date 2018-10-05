Critics Are Raving in New ‘Venom’ TV Spot

Venom has officially made its way into theaters, and it looks like it’s doing so with a positive attitude.

A new TV spot for the Sony venture has made its way online, which highlights some of the positive critics reviews recently written about the film. You can check it out above.

As a lot of Marvel fans probably know, there is a bit of an irony to this TV spot, considering the predominantly negative critic response to Venom thus far. At the moment, the film holds a 30% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus being that “Venom’s first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways – chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man.”

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis said that the film “doesn’t know if it wants to be gritty, funny, tough, or something else entirely. When a random feeling bout of hip hop music takes over the theater’s speakers early on, it feels as though Venom is trying to identify as something else which has worked for other movies, but suffers from never committing to a certain tone.”

Venom will follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) as he becomes inhabited by the titular symbiote while investigating Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) and the Life Foundation.

Venom has quite a lot of potential currently riding on it, as it serves as the inaugural entry in the SUMC, or Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. For better or for worse, the goal has been for Venom to push boundaries wherever it can, even with a PG-13 rating.

“We only ever talked about this movie as being PG13,” director Ruben Fleischer explained to ComicBook.com. “What I’ve said in the past is that we wanted to push the violence to the hilt. The Dark Knight was always a huge reference point for me, personally, just as far as how far you could take a PG-13 because that movie they put a pen through a guy’s forehead so I figure if you can do that in a PG-13 movie you can bite some heads off.”

Even with spinoffs for Morbius, Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Jackpot all in the works at Sony, it sounds like there’s one character in particular that those involved with Venom hope to cross over with.

“I think there’s a pretty obvious one inherent to the Venom franchise that for whatever reason couldn’t be included in the film.” Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “But I will say that I look forward to future movies where said character could perhaps run across Venom. Nothing would be more exciting to see than a face off with Spider-Man.”

Venom is now in theaters.