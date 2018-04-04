Rumor: Carnage’s Role In ‘Venom’ Possibly Revealed

The first teaser for Sony’s upcoming Venom movie debuted earlier this week, denying fans not only an official look at the symbiote-infected character but also avoiding confirmation on whether Carnage would make an appearance. That Hashtag Show claims to have a source that knows exactly when the character will appear, which might come as a disappointment to fans.

***WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Venom***

Videos by ComicBook.com

A source reportedly revealed to That Hashtag Show that, rather than being featured as a prominent character, Carnage will only be teased to audiences during a post-credits sequence.

Much like the Venom character being intrinsically tied to Spider-Man, causing fans to hope the villain would make an appearance in that character’s films, Carnage is directly tied to Venom, making audiences wonder if the character could potentially be a villain in the film.

According to Spider-Man lore, Eddie Brock shared a prison cell with serial killer Cletus Kasaday, causing the symbiote to leave its offspring behind and infect Kasady. The killer’s more sadistic tendencies resulted in the monstrous Carnage, a being far more horrifying than Venom.

The outlet claims that, towards the end of the film, Brock (Tom Hardy) will be locked up in San Quentin prison, possibly due to chaos he commits while infected by the symbiote. The prison connection would surely set up Carnage as a villain in the next film.

The inspiration for the upcoming film comes from the 1993 six-issue miniseries Venom: Lethal Protector. In this storyline, Venom and Spider-Man agree to a truce, resulting in Venom moving to San Francisco, California. Shortly after his arrival, the son of one of his victim’s hunts him down in hopes of extracting the secrets of the symbiote. Ultimately, five new symbiotes are created, birthing Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher and Agony.

Venom will be the first in the “Sony Marvel Universe,” which takes place in the same world as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, despite that character not appearing in the film.

Another bold move that the upcoming Venom will take is it will be more sci-fi and horror-oriented, in addition to being R-rated.

Columbia Pictures president Stanford Panitch has previously teased that this film will feel more inspired by the works of filmmakers like John Carpenter and David Cronenberg, yet with “more pop and fun.” With Carpenter’s The Thing featuring a symbiote replicating researchers at an Antarctic base and Cronenberg regularly exploring the horrors of science going too far, these influences seem like appropriate filmmakers for Venom to borrow from.

Venom opens October 5.

[H/T That Hashtag Show]