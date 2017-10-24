Venom Movie To Be Directed By Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer

With news that Tom Hardy will be starring as Spider-Man’s symbiote-possessed super villain in the Venom spinoff movie, word has also hit that Sony has also landed a director for the role.

Ruben Fleischer is finalizing negotiations Venom.

The filmmaker is known for directing comedic projects such as Zombieland, 30 Minutes or Less, and the new Netflix cannibal series Santa Clarita Diet. But he also directed 2013’s crime drama Gangster Squad starring Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Stone.

With a star attached as Eddie Brock and now Fleischer revealed to be directing the project, news is flying fast and furious for Sony’s Venom solo film. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter, which also states the film is being fast tracked for a release date on October 5, 2018.

They will not be going off of the Deadpool writing team Rhett Reese’s and Paul Wernick’s script, instead opting for Scott Rosenberg’s and Jeff Pinkner’s version. Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach are attached to produce.

Sony Pictures has been making various franchise plans in the wake of their ill-fated Amazing Spider-Man reboot series from Marc Webb and Andrew Garfield.

They handed the title character over to Marvel Studios for a joint production that is set to be released in July, called Spider-Man: Homecoming. They are also producing an animated Spider-Man film with Miles Morales featured as the main character.

Other than the Venom solo film, rumors have popped up that Sony also wants to make a film centering on the Black Cat and Silver Sable.

Venom last appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 played by Topher Grace. That film was a financial success but panned by fans and critics alike.

Venom, starring Tom Hardy and directed by Ruben Fleischer, is set to premiere in theaters October 5, 2018.

