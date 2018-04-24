Marvel

Fans React to First Look at ‘Venom’

While many Marvel fans might be waiting for sequels like Avengers: Infinity War or Deadpool 2, others are most looking forward to seeing Tom Hardy‘s debut as Eddie Brock in Venom, which hits theaters this October. The actor teased that an all-new trailer would debut at CinemaCon, with someone sharing the first look at the horrifying character in leaked footage on Twitter.

The first teaser for the film debuted earlier this year, with some fans disappointed that we never got a glimpse of what Brock looks like when fully overpowered by the deadly symbiote. Now that footage has finally emerged of the antihero, reactions are mixed, as some fans claim the character looks exactly as he should while others claim the character inherently looks silly, resulting in a goofy on-screen representation.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the early Venom footage and see the film in theaters on October 5th.

