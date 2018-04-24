Fans React to First Look at ‘Venom’

While many Marvel fans might be waiting for sequels like Avengers: Infinity War or Deadpool 2, others are most looking forward to seeing Tom Hardy‘s debut as Eddie Brock in Venom, which hits theaters this October. The actor teased that an all-new trailer would debut at CinemaCon, with someone sharing the first look at the horrifying character in leaked footage on Twitter.

The first teaser for the film debuted earlier this year, with some fans disappointed that we never got a glimpse of what Brock looks like when fully overpowered by the deadly symbiote. Now that footage has finally emerged of the antihero, reactions are mixed, as some fans claim the character looks exactly as he should while others claim the character inherently looks silly, resulting in a goofy on-screen representation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the early Venom footage and see the film in theaters on October 5th.

@EvanFilarca

Venom went to and graduated the Pennywise school of giant and terrifying mouths… pic.twitter.com/3ECe4SmC3p — Evan Filarca (@EvanFilarca) April 23, 2018

@LakelPruitt

WAIT A DAMN MINUTE!!! Nah nah nah this Venom won’t do. pic.twitter.com/BHrgZdX277 — TASK vs Infinity #DoYouEvenComicBook #DYECB (@LakelPruitt) April 23, 2018

@mistertodd

Let’s be honest here: Venom is just inherently stupid-looking pic.twitter.com/HDX03uluLP — Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) April 23, 2018

@DominicJGM

The leaked Venom clip has me surprisingly hyped. Incredibly apprehensive of a Venom origin movie without Spidey, but… They got the symbiote design pretty amazing. — Dominic G. Martin (@DominicJGM) April 23, 2018

@YassinLNI

Venom looks like Web of Shadows’ Venom but like



10 times better. pic.twitter.com/pc2cBs1KS1 — Yassin (@YassinLNI) April 23, 2018

@TehMagikerpz

I love Tom’s Venom look.



But.. if we could have gotten THIS Venom?

On the big screen?



dude.

i would cry. pic.twitter.com/DDTsKAdsL3 — JT. (@TehMagikerpz) April 23, 2018

@GBRIELGRY

So do people still feel down on VENOM? Still think you wont see Venom in his own movie? What a ludicrous rumor that was. Like I said I’m far more excited since I had a peek. Remain cautious (it’s Avi Arad and Sony remember) but it’s looking good, and Tom Hardy is always awesome. pic.twitter.com/yZeDRsWyER — Ǥ✪ɃɌƗΞŁ ǤɌ✪Ɏ (@GBRIELGRY) April 23, 2018

@CoyJandreau

Venom won’t be in the movie they said. Venom won’t look like #Venom they said. The TEASER felt like any movie they said.



VENOM IS GONNA BE DOPE I CONTINUE TO SAYS pic.twitter.com/5y6Wz5C8tb — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) April 23, 2018

@TerrelleGraham

#Venom #VenomMovie



If you then you don’t

don’t love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/FoILfDXQ8W — terrellegrahamreviews.com (@TerrelleGraham) April 23, 2018

@emiliaheards