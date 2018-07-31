‘Venom’ Trailer May Have Revealed Another Symbiote

The new Venom trailer released today by Sony Pictures offered plenty of new footage of the titular anti-hero played by Tom Hardy as well as the first look at Riot, played by Riz Ahmed, but it may also have revealed another Marvel Comics symbiote character set to appear in the film, Scream.

Early on the trailer, there’s a shot of Dr. Carlton Drake (Ahmed) observing a symbiote writhing within a container. Where Venom is black and Riot is grey, this symbiote has a greenish-yellow coloring to it.

That’s the same coloring as the symbiote known as Scream from the Marvel Comics universe.

Like Riot, Scream first appeared during the Venom: Lethal Protector story. She was bonded to a Life Foundation security guard, Donna Diego, to police the Foundation’s new Utopia. Scream was the leader of the band of symbiotes. Later, Diego turned on them, decided that symbiotes were all innately evil, and murdered the four other guards bonded to symbiotes.

There’s another shot later in the trailer of a woman using a symbiote to turn her arm into a blade. Could this be Diego as Scream? Or another symbiote?

Venom stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, the original Venom from the Marvel Comics Universe. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer. It is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will also include other movies about supporting Spider-Man characters such as Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius movie, and Nightwatch.

In addition to Hardy, Riz Ahmed plays Dr. Carlton Drake, head of the Life Foundation who we now know will bond to the Riot symbiote. The film also stars Michelle Williams as playing Anne Weying, Eddie Brock’s wife who later becomes She-Venom. The villain Carnage was also rumored for the film but has not been confirmed.

The new trailer seems to suggest that the movie will follow the general premise of Venom: Lethal Protector pretty closely, with the Life Foundation studying symbiotes nominally with good intentions only for Drake’s hubris to lead to the group’s downfall by their own creations, leaving Venom to clean up the mess.

Venom opens in theaters on October 5th.