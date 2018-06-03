Fans Might Have Spotted Key Classic ‘Venom’ Costume Visual From the Trailer

Before too long, marketing for Sony’s Venom is going to pick up. But now that the trailer is here, we’re still quite some time from the marketing campaign starting to release various television spots with all kinds of additional footage.

Because the lull in time, fans are doing their damnedest at picking the trailer apart frame by frame. Now, one eagle-eyed fan has pointed out that when the Venom symbiote takes over Eddie Brock, it might have an iconic feature the comic book character is well known for.

According to Twitter user @kodyart101, they believe that the Venom symbiote has the iconic white spider logo across its chest.

The spider logo is there…. I repeat… THE SPIDER LOGO IS THERE #VenomMovie #Venom pic.twitter.com/djtQ2EgKDr — Dakota Hess (@kodyart101) April 24, 2018

From this one still, it’s pretty difficult to make the confirmation that the white section is part of a spider leg. If it does turn out to be a spider leg, it would definitely need some explanation as Venom is apparently not a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even with the Spider-Man deal between Marvel Studios and Sony.

According to Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo, Venom apparently has nothing to do with the MCU.

Russo was doing a Q&A during an appearance at Iowa City High School, and was questioned about if and how the upcoming Spider-Man universe spinoff film Venom would connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Russo’s response quickly shut down any hopes Venom fans may have had.

“No that’s a Sony property,” Russo answered.

This film will mostly be a standalone story, but it’s expected to introduce some big Spider-Man comic book staples, like symbiote serial killer, Carnage.

And although Venom being an MCU flick is a bit ambiguous at the moment, there’s a silver lining for fans: Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is reported to be popping up for a cameo.

Venom hits theater on October 5th.