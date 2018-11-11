‘Venom’ Opens Bigger Than ‘Spider-Man’ in China

After quickly becoming a major success in the United States, Venom is now dominated the Chinese box office as well. Just one day under its belt and Venom has already passed some significant competition.

According to Forbes, Venom earned $34.5 million during its opening day in China, which is the second-biggest day for a superhero movie in Chinese box office history. The movie topped the opening of popular Marvel films like Spider-Man: Homecoming ($21.6 million), Captain America: Civil War ($30 million), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($33 million).

The success started early for Venom, earning $2.5 million in midnight preview showings on Thursday. If the massive run continues throughout the weekend, Venom could earn close to $100 million in its opening weekend.

More than two weeks ago, Venom had already crossed the $500 million mark at the global box office, and has now topped $545 million around the globe. With a $100 million production budget and a slew of negative critical reviews, this type of performance is a major success for Sony’s first Spider-less Spider-Man movie. With that success in mind, it’s entirely likely we will have the chance to see another Venom movie in the future, giving us the ability to see what happens next after that crazy post-credit scene cliffhanger.

The scene in question teased the arrival of Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson, who is set to become the villain of Venom’s story in the next movie.

“So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again, whether it’s in Zombieland 2 or the potential sequel to this film,” Venom director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com. “But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

