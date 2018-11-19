‘Venom’ Passes ‘Star Wars’ at All-Time Worldwide Box Office

It has been a huge week for Venom, whose release in China on November 11th skyrocketed the film’s box office numbers, making it one the newest film to rank in the Top 100 Highest Grossing Films list. The other newest addition is Incredibles 2, which is now ranked at #15.

Venom, which made $210 million domestically, surpassed Justice League last week after it earned $34.7 million on its opening day in China alone. This feat makes the film, which was directed by Ruben Fleischer, the second-biggest opening day earner of a superhero movie in the country’s box office history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After a full week, it has now beaten the original Star Wars, which grossed $775.4 million worldwide. That puts Venom‘s new numbers at $780.5 million. It also managed to surpass Guardians of the Galaxy, which stands firm at $773.3 million.

Venom’s current ranking is #84 on the worldwide list, moving towards Deadpool and Spider-Man 2, which currently stand at $783.1 million and $783.8 million, respectively. There’s a good chance it’s going to keeping moving up the list and we can’t help but keep a close eye on its movements.

The fact that Venom would topple Star Wars is definitely a surprise considering the mixed reviews it’s received. While fans seem to enjoy it, the critics had no love for movie. However, it all comes down to money, and these box office numbers mean there’s a very good chance we’re getting a Venom sequel.

While a second installment to the franchise has yet to be greenlit, it’s almost a guarantee that we’ll see more of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom. In fact, Fleischer has already shared some ideas on what is to come.

Venom is the first Marvel film that doesn’t fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the X-verse since The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Since the movie does not qualify as part of the MCU, the big question on everyone’s mind is whether to not the antihero will face off with his most notorious enemy: Spider-Man.

While it’s a showdown many people would love to see, it will all come down to the studios.

If you weren’t one of the many people who contributed to Venom’s box office success, you will be available to watch the film in the comfort of your own home come January 2019.