‘Venom’ Director Teases Post-Credits Scene

As Venom enters the final stretch to its theatrical premiere, we’re getting more and more insights about the film from it’s cast and crew — including our first indications of whether or not Venom will follow the Marvel movie trend of including a post-credits scene.

Venom director Ruben Fleischer was recently doing an interview with Fandango, where he was asked directly whether or not his Spider-Man spinoff film has a post-credits scene.

“I think it would be a mistake of any superhero movie not to stay through the credits,” Fleischer said.

That little tease will get fans’ imaginations working overtime, trying to guess what Venom’s post-credits button scene could be. If we had to guess, there are two likely scenarios for how the Venom post-credits scene could set up the next chapter of the franchise:

Rise of Carnage – Woody Harrelson has a small role in Venom – one that he’s already teased could get a lot bigger in a sequel. Fans have long suspected that he’s playing convicted serial killer Cletus Kasady, and a post-credits scene could definitely tease the iconic moment where Kasady gets his own symbiote suit, and becomes the super-powered killer known as Carnage.

Does Whatever a Spider Can – As we’ve seen in photos and trailers, the movie version of Venom won’t be sporting the iconic Spider-Man logo on his chest. However, this being an origin story, Venom could end up choosing a the anti-hero path by the end of the film, and one fun way to get a “Spider-Man cameo” into the film would be having Eddie Brock / Venom seeing Spider-Man footage and deciding to emulate the Wall-Crawler by finally manifesting the trademark Venom logo.

Paging Mr. Parker – While we’ve been assured that Spider-Man has no role in Venom, it would be a thrilling surprise for fans to have Tom Holland’s Peter Parker show up in a post-credits scene. Venom takes place in San Francisco and not NYC, but if news of a Spider-like creature on the West Coast reaches Peter, he would obviously take a keen interest that could play out in a sequel film.

Those are just speculation – but we think any one of them would be a thrilling way for Venom to end. What are your thoughts? Is there something juicy to reveal in a post-credits scene? Or does Venom has a ways to go towards establishing that kind of larger universe setup? Let us know in the comments.

Venom will be in theaters on Oct. 5th.