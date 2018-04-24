New ‘Venom’ Poster Shows Tom Hardy’s Transformation

Hot of the heels of that brand new trailer, Sony has also released a new poster for the release of their upcoming Spider-Man spinoff featuring the fearsome symbiote.

The poster for Venom shows star Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in mid transformation, as the symbiote covers half of his body in a scene that many comic book fans should be familiar with. Check out the poster below.

It looks like Sony is starting to open up the floodgates on Venom, with the movie set to debut later this year. Though it’s still not 100% clear if the film will exist within or adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Venom‘s comic book influences are clear from that first official trailer.

The 90-second trailer shows Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock going up against the Life Foundation, confirmed to be run by Riz Ahmed’s character Carlton Drake. He soon gets infected with the symbiote and starts hearing voices, demonstrating the character’s trademark powers, and speaking in the typical “we” fashion.

The movie’s ties to the Lethal Protector miniseries has been confirmed, and with other test subjects being teased it seems like we could see more symbiote-infected super villains on the big screen. Venom was also rumored to be adapting parts of War of the Symbiotes, and that seems very likely at this point.

With the release of the new poster, Sony also revealed a brand new synopsis for the film which you can check out below:

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom.

Venom is shaping up to be a breath of fresh air in the throng of a superhero-heavy 2018. While it might not be the violent, R-rated flick some fans were clamoring for, it will offer a different take on the classic superhero origin story that fans might be used to.

Venom premieres in theaters on October 5th.

What do you think of the new poster? Does this version of Venom hold up to the one from Spider-Man 3? Let us know what you think in the comment section!