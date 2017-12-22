‘Venom’ Producer Teasing R-Rated Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie?

Venom producer Matthew Tolmach is making vague teases about the upcoming film and whether or not it will be an R-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe endeavor.

When asked if the Tom Hardy-lead Venom film would be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowing the Spider-Man character to co-exist with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Tolmach coyly dodged truly answering. “We are making a Venom movie is what I’m going to say,” Tolmach told MTV. “We’re making a Venom movie with Tom Hardy and I think you will be very pleased.”

When asked more specifically if Venom would cross paths with Spider-Man in the film, Tolmach doubled down on the dodge. “We are making a Venom movie and I’m excited for people to explore and figure out what that is,” Tolmach said.

There is no outright denial of Venom existing the Marvel Cinematic Universe there, only a tease of “you will be very pleased,” prompted by a question suggesting making the film part of the Marvel Studios stories. Previously, however, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal have denied any ties between Venom and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Another subject Tolmach dodged answering but implied a certain answer was whether or not the Venom film will be R-rated or PG-13.

“We’re gonna do the right one,” Tolmach said.

The details Tolmach could share regarded Hardy’s performance as the titular anti-hero and his Eddie Brock counterpart. “Eddie Brock is an incredible character and a gritty, real, authentic, funny but also embittered character and a truth-teller who has made mistakes,” Tolmach said. “You know, Tom… it’s like a master class watching him act every day and he’s such a risk taker and he loved this character. From the day that we first met with him, my partner Avi Arad and I… we found someone who just believed in this character entirely and yet every day pushes it to a place that us mere mortals would never expect it go. He just has crazy integrity about it and so he challenges everything we’re doing in the most brilliant way. For him, it’s like, ‘if I’m going to do this, I’m going to do it and give it it’s due.’ Because the love that the fans have for that character is profound and he shares it. So, it’s really exciting.”

Venom will be in theaters on October 5th, 2018.