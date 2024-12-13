Venom: The Last Dance Launches One of the Oddest Social Media Campaigns in Recent Memory

Who wants to get roasted by Venom? That’s the objective of a new social media campaign put on by Venom: The Last Dance. The third and final (for now) film in Sony’s Venom franchise has come and went, grossing close to $140 million domestically and over $470 million worldwide. Yesterday, the official Venom account on X (formerly Twitter) teased “some extra zest” for the holidays to be revealed today, and now we know what the big surprise is: a holiday roast for Friday the 13th. That’s right, if you comment #VenomRoastMe you’ll receive a snarky comment in response.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s #FridayThe13th b*tches – perfect time for a holiday roast,” the @VenomMovie account wrote on X. “No matter if you’ve been naughty or nice… if you can handle the heat, step into my kitchen and comment “#Venom Roast Me” below.” As you can imagine, there have been a lot of responses to the post, and Venom has been busy dishing out quick one-liners and comebacks to its followers. It’s definitely a unique approach to creating buzz for Venom: The Last Dance, and it comes on the heels of the movie being available for digital download on December 10th. The DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD release is scheduled for January 21, 2025.

It’s #FridayThe13th b*tches – perfect time for a holiday roast. 🎁



No matter if you’ve been naughty or nice… if you can handle the heat, step into my kitchen and comment “#Venom Roast Me” below. pic.twitter.com/bICEuR7cVf — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) December 13, 2024

The social media manager for @VenomMovie is working overtime right before the weekend. Some of its comments to users include “6th grade pizza party was a timeeeeeeeeeeeeee” to someone sharing a photo while eating pizza, “another anti-showerer in my comments,” and “All those people and you’re friends with stuffed animals,” to someone posing with a Pikachu doll. We’ll have to see if this social media campaign results in any added sales for Venom: The Last Dance heading into the weekend.

This strategy is similar to the one used by Morbius, another movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. While it was universally panned by critics upon its release, Morbius developed a cult status upon hitting digital, with Morbius and various “Morb”-related memes trending on social media. This was enough for Sony to re-release Morbius in theaters two months after its theatrical debut.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe ends with Kraven the Hunter

image credit: sony pictures

For now, there won’t be any more movies made under Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. This week’s release of Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson drew a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score, with Kraven the Hunter tracking to open below Madame Web. Sony is reportedly putting a pause on its Spider-Man movies, with all efforts being put towards Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4.

Sony still has the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on tap, as well as the live-action Spider-Noir series on Prime Video starring Nicholas Cage. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Venom: The Last Dance is available to purchase digitally, and Kraven the Hunter is now in theaters.