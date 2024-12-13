Marvel

Venom: The Last Dance Launches One of the Oddest Social Media Campaigns in Recent Memory

Venom gets in the holiday spirit with some light roasting.

By

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom The Last Dance
Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Who wants to get roasted by Venom? That’s the objective of a new social media campaign put on by Venom: The Last Dance. The third and final (for now) film in Sony’s Venom franchise has come and went, grossing close to $140 million domestically and over $470 million worldwide. Yesterday, the official Venom account on X (formerly Twitter) teased “some extra zest” for the holidays to be revealed today, and now we know what the big surprise is: a holiday roast for Friday the 13th. That’s right, if you comment #VenomRoastMe you’ll receive a snarky comment in response.

“It’s #FridayThe13th b*tches – perfect time for a holiday roast,” the @VenomMovie account wrote on X. “No matter if you’ve been naughty or nice… if you can handle the heat, step into my kitchen and comment “#Venom Roast Me” below.” As you can imagine, there have been a lot of responses to the post, and Venom has been busy dishing out quick one-liners and comebacks to its followers. It’s definitely a unique approach to creating buzz for Venom: The Last Dance, and it comes on the heels of the movie being available for digital download on December 10th. The DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD release is scheduled for January 21, 2025.

The social media manager for @VenomMovie is working overtime right before the weekend. Some of its comments to users include “6th grade pizza party was a timeeeeeeeeeeeeee” to someone sharing a photo while eating pizza, “another anti-showerer in my comments,” and “All those people and you’re friends with stuffed animals,” to someone posing with a Pikachu doll. We’ll have to see if this social media campaign results in any added sales for Venom: The Last Dance heading into the weekend.

This strategy is similar to the one used by Morbius, another movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. While it was universally panned by critics upon its release, Morbius developed a cult status upon hitting digital, with Morbius and various “Morb”-related memes trending on social media. This was enough for Sony to re-release Morbius in theaters two months after its theatrical debut.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe ends with Kraven the Hunter

image credit: sony pictures

For now, there won’t be any more movies made under Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. This week’s release of Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson drew a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score, with Kraven the Hunter tracking to open below Madame Web. Sony is reportedly putting a pause on its Spider-Man movies, with all efforts being put towards Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4.

Sony still has the animated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse on tap, as well as the live-action Spider-Noir series on Prime Video starring Nicholas Cage. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Venom: The Last Dance is available to purchase digitally, and Kraven the Hunter is now in theaters.

