This Is What Tom Hardy Could Look Like As Venom

Sony’s Spider-Man universe now has its very own Venom in Tom Hardy, and now fans can see what he might look like thanks to Bosslogic.

Hardy will be playing Eddie Brock in the upcoming solo film, and Bosslogic has gone with a classic take on the popular character. While the suit hews close to the one seen in the comics, Bosslogic adds his usual flair to the rendition by showing Hardy mid-transformation, with the trademark tongue and large teeth forming around his face. It paints quite the imposing picture of what Hardy’s Venom will look like on film, and if it’s anything close to this fans will assuredly be quite happy. You can view the full image in the gallery, as well as some of Bosslogic’s other work.

How involved Spider-Man is with the solo project remains to be seen, as Tom Holland’s involvement has not been announced yet. He can next be seen in his upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, which currently has a 4.13 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings.

Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, with Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. It also includes Jon Favreau, Martin Starr, Kenneth Choi, Michael Mando, Selenis Leyva, Isabella Amara, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., JJ Totah, and Hannibal Buress.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on July 7, 2017, while Venom currently has an October 5, 2018 release date. The Animated Spider-Man Movie debuts on December 21, 2018, and the rumored Silver Sable and Black Cat films have no release windows.

