‘Venom’s Tom Hardy Visits Children’s Hospital

Venom may not be your typical superhero movie, but that hasn’t stopped Tom Hardy from being a more traditional hero to sick kids in real life, thanks to a recent visit to a Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Hardy recently paid the patients and staff of the hospital a visit, entertaining the kids and even letting them bust out their own superhero moves. Check out the Twitter post from the hospital below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Big thanks to Tom Hardy for coming along with @VenomMovie entertaining our kids and letting them pull out their best superhero moves on you! pic.twitter.com/CBEaYlNct3 — Children’s Hosp LA (@ChildrensLA) October 5, 2018

As you can see in the photo, kids were clearly very happy for Hardy to drop in and when it comes to playing Venom, Hardy relied upon another kid to help him make sure he got the character just right — his own 10-year-old-son, Louis.

Hardy told Entertainment Tonight at the movie’s premiere that it was Louis he turned to for guidance on what he was doing right with Venom and what he was doing wrong.

“He was pretty much in the driving seat for a lot of it, and I did use him as my anthology and my mythology wizard,” Hardy said. “He told me what I was doing wrong, and I was doing more things wrong than I was doing right because children are deeply honest. He was my little spirit guide in that aspect.”

Louis was also a significant reason why Hardy took on the role of Venom to begin with as the child is a big fan of the character.

“First and foremost I’m a dad,” Hardy said. “One of the things you come across as a father is a massive influx of stories brought to you after Fireman Sam by Spider-Mans and Venoms and Captain Americas. So, my son came to me with a specific character that he absolutely fell in love with.

“I started to take a look at it,” he continued, “and then, as if by magic, a script appeared on the horizon. Having had done Dark Knight with Chris [Nolan], I’d kind of done my superhero bit, but when I was presented with the opportunity to play Venom — and that correlated with my son’s love of Venom and how cool he was — I got really, really excited and decided I wanted to do it.”

Venom is currently in theaters.