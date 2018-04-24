The Internet Reacts To Official ‘Venom’ Trailer

Have you gotten a look at Venom‘s latest trailer? If you haven’t heard, Sony Pictures unveiled a brand-new promo for the contested film, and fans are being pleasantly surprised by what the reel has to offer.

So, if you need to get a look at this live-action symbiote, then your time has come.

As you can see above, Venom shared a brand-new trailer at Cinema Con, and the video shows off plenty of footage. The trailer begins with an overview of a company known as the Life Foundation, a group who appears to be experimenting with symbiotes under the leadership of Dr. Carlton Drake. Eddie Brock pursues the company as an aggressive journalist seeking answers to rumors connecting the Life Foundation with deadly human experimentation. So, when the man find himself approached by a scientist at the company, he digs deeper into the story and eventually becomes the host for the Venom symbiote.

From there — well, you can pretty much guess what goes down with Eddie once he meets his new roommate.

As you can see below, fans have started to share their own reactions to the latest Venom trailer, and it seems like this promo had upped everyone’s confidence in the project. The trailer doesn’t show much of the symbiote in action, but its final line regarding Venom has got the Marvel fandom buzzing. So, fans need to keep their fingers crossed that Sony Pictures can do justice to the anti-hero when his solo feature drops later this year.

Venom stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, the original Venom from the Marvel Comics Universe. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer and is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will also include Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius movie, and Nightwatch.

What do you think about this Venom trailer?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Venom opens in theaters on October 5th.

brandonnembhard

Da7e

SONY: Time for a Venom movie.

AUDIENCE: That’s a pretty exciting cast.

SONY: Tom Hardy is gonna do a mumbly Brooklyn Rain Man and Jenny Slate is a scientist who says SYMBIOTE out loud a lot.

AUDIENCE: Wait-

SONY: Fuck you, you wait, now a motorcycle chase. — Da7e “Good Facial Hair For A Villain” Gonzales (@Da7e) April 24, 2018

AllbrightNFL

Everything about that Venom trailer looks awesome…except Venom, who looks cheesy as hell. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 24, 2018

Valdezology

I’m so happy a #Venom movie exists. Regardless of final quality, I’m all in. — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) April 24, 2018

eliblumenthal

Now this is what the first trailer should’ve been. #venom https://t.co/lQ8Vr02Oen — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) April 24, 2018

Z_ain6

Never thought we’d get a movie for venom holy cant wait for this https://t.co/FFgPoJnTRa — Z (@Z_ain6) April 24, 2018

AdairJunior

Venom’s visual is really, REALLY (and surprisingly, I must say!) cool. But I still don’t like the idea of humanizing villains. The same applies to a Joker movie for example. https://t.co/G5Tz4nznfT — ????? ?????? (@AdairJunior) April 24, 2018

kellatrix