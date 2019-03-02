‘Venom’ Writer Receives Death Threats

When Venom #11 hit shelves at local comic stores earlier this week, it included a major change to the story arc Eddie Brock has been drudging through as of late. Since the issue has been released, Venom writer Donny Cates has started to receive “multiple” death and injury threats from “fans” upset with the change.

Spoilers ahead for Venom #11. Proceed with caution if you have yet to read the latest issue.

In short, it’s revealed in the issue that the Venom symbiote has purposefully been manipulating Brock’s physical and mental state, even going the length to alter Brock’s memories so that he thought cancer he was suffering from was real. Understandably so, the revelation has thrown a disruption between Brock and Venom, resulting in the threats from “shippers” of the pair.

For the uninitiated — myself included — that means that there was a certain part of the fan base who were actively lobbying for a romantic relationship between Eddie and the symbiote. According to a tweet shared earlier this evening by Cates, that seems where the threats are stemming from.

Just saw that I’ve received multiple death/injury threats over Venom #11. So, a few things. 1: I’m not changing my plan for these characters. 2: threatening my life or injury to me is not the way to champion your cause. 3: Shipping is fine. But this is insane. — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) February 24, 2019

The story will continue in Venom #12, the last issue before Cates goes on a three-issue hiatus from the title as Marvel begins to roll out its “War of the Realms” megaevent.

