The Vibrating Deadpool Unicorn Plush Feels Huge in Your Hand

With the premiere of Deadpool 2 only weeks away, Kidrobot has delivered what is arguably the purest Deadpool product ever made. The adorable Deadpool HugMe plush stands a whopping 16-inches tall and comes complete with a magical unicorn for him to ride. However, the best part about the plush is that it will vibrate when you hug it.

Granted, all of Kidrobot’s HugMe plushes vibrate when hugged (or when you clap apparently), but with a Deadpool plush it seems super dirty – which is appropriate in this case. If you want one of the large Deadpool plushies, it can be purchased right here for $34.99. If 16-inches is more than you can handle, a smaller, non-vibrating version is available here for $14.99. Keep in mind that there’s a $19 minimum order and shipping is free in the U.S. on orders of $50 or more.

If you’re looking to hit one of those shipping totals, you might also want to check out the rest of Kidrobot’s HugMe plush lineup. Currently, it includes a Guardians of the Galaxy Groot plush, Godzilla, and Slimer from Ghostbusters.

On a related note, two new superhero bears have joined the Avengers: Infinity War team at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Groot always gets a lot of attention when it comes to adorable products like this, but the Iron Spider version steals the show as far as I’m concerned. The costume is just perfect.

You can order the Iron Spider bear right here for $28. The Teenage Groot Bear is available here for the same price. Both of these cuddly heroes join the recently released Black Panther bear on the Avengers team, though you can find more characters on Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Marvel page. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th. Deadpool 2 follows on on May 18th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.