Vin Diesel is The Top Grossing Actor Of 2017

Vin Diesel has officially been named the top grossing actor of 2017.

Diesel had a trio of films release throughout the year. Early on, xXx 3: The Return of Xander Cage launched Diesel’s year, revealing itself to be the title which put Diesel ahead of his Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In addition to the two titles, Diesel also voiced Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, bringing his total box office haul for 2017 movies to $1.6 billion. Johnson hauled in $1.5 billion this year.

In third place was Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, who appared in the stand alone super heroine film and DC’s ensemble flick Justice League.

“The whole point [of The Fast and the Furious] was to diversify Hollywood and in some ways change the face of Hollywood,” Diesel told Forbes in 2015, which applies to his 2018 run as the eighth installment in the franchise reeled in $1.2 billion worldwide.

Diesel will likely continue his runs for the title of top grossing actor in the years to come, as well. The action star has a pair of Avengers films, a pair of Fast & Furious movies, another Riddick sequel, and a fourth installment of the xXx franchise on the horizon.

Vin Diesel’s next film scheduled for release is Avengers: Infinity War, where he will voice Groot once again, on May 4, 2018.

(via Forbes)