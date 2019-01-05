‘Daredevil’ Star Vincent D’Onofrio Shares Petition To Save Show

The second Daredevil was canceled by Netflix, fans immediately sprung into action forming movements to try and get the show picked up elsewhere. Now, one of the series’ stars is helping to actively promote the cause.

Vincent D’Onofrio — Mr. Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin himself — has taken some time this evening to retweet several of the fans behind the #SaveDaredevil movement. D’Onofrio also shared to link to SaveDaredevil.com, a website dedicated entirely to the movement.

Along with SaveDaredevil.com — which includes various graphics and ways that you can contact executives with Disney, Marvel Television, and Netflix — the site includes a link to a Change.org petition dedicated to the cause. As of this writing, the petition has just over 33,000 signatures.

“As dedicated fans, we are convinced that Marvel’s Daredevil has great value,” says Joseph Garcia, the organizer of the petition. “To us, as well as any media outlet that might want to continue the journey for these characters and their cast.”

Immediately after the cancellation, D’Onofrio took to Twitter to praise the cast and crew behind the show. The actor then went on to say he didn’t understand the decision to cancel the Netflix show.

“Something authentic about [Daredevil],” he wrote on Twitter. “Odd2say about a super hero series. I think it was all the people. Charlie Cox his integrity&kindness, the writers &our champion [Marvel CCO Joe Quesada]. Our passionate boss Jeph Loeb. I’ll revisit [Daredevil] in my mind&always feel that it is indeed authentic”

“I’m in such an odd business,” D’Onofrio continued. “Don’t feel bad folks it makes no sense.”

D’Onofrio ended up playing Fisk/Kingpin in all three seasons of the show, serving as the big bad in season one and three, while only serving a minor role in the Man Without Fear’s sophomore outing. Although the show is done on Netflix, Marvel Television had mentioned the character will live on in other properties.

“We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note,” the company said in a statement. “We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.