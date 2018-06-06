Marvel Fan Fools Professor With Presentation About Power Struggle in Wakanda

If you’ve seen Black Panther then you know that Wakanda is an amazing, technologically advanced and interesting African nation. You also know that it’s unfortunately not a real place, but Wakanda’s fictional status didn’t stop one Marvel from giving an entire presentation on the nation’s power struggles — and he got away with it, too.

Over on Reddit’s Marvel Studios sub, a user going by “AlexeyShved1” shared a video of an 11-minute presentation for his international marketing class in which he went into great detail about Wakanda and its power struggle and while the presentation itself is pretty amazing, what’s truly incredible is that his professor completely bought it. You can check out the post below.

As the original poster notes in comments further down, the whole presentation was something of an elaborate gag that began when he mentioned Wakanda jokingly in a previous class. The professor apparently questioned that reference leading to the full-on presentation. The entire class — save for the professor — was in on it as well which allowed the presentation to go off without laughter or audience reaction giving him away.

This hilarious presentation isn’t the first time that fans have had some academic fun with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last month, Principles of Engineering teacher Jeffrey Scott Davis at Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas shared an epic resume and cover letter that he had gotten from a student in response to his assignment that they write one up as a Marvel character. What made this one resume so funny? A student chose Groot and turned in an assignment that simply read “I am Groot” over and over.

Davis acknowledged the Groot resume as being a stunt well-played and it seems like the Wakanda presentation got a similar reaction from the college professor as well. The original poster followed up that the professor ended up googling Wakanda and discovered the joke, though he may have gotten away with it had it not been for a classmate.

“Basically, she was super curious and believed it the entire time up until the part where the guy in the back told her it was a tragedy that she hadn’t heard of it,” he wrote. “At that point, she didn’t want to believe it, but I kept going on and she didn’t think I would’ve put so much effort into a fake country. She was skeptical at parts, but really just pet believing it. She’s also the type of person who only watches tennis on TV, so she had no clue what Black Panther was until we told her about the movie shortly afterwards.”

Here’s to hoping he got a good grade.