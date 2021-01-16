WandaVision Fans Notice Connection to Agents of SHIELD

✖

"Episode 1" and "Episode 2" of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ and they are filled with easter eggs. We've seen connections to Avengers: Age of Ultron, nods to Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) past, hints that Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is actually Agatha Harkness, possible villain reveals, and fun nods to Marvel Comics. Recently, one fan took to Twitter to point out a very obscure nod to Agents of SHIELD. Asif Ali, who plays Norm on WandaVision, also appeared in an episode of Agents of SHIELD as Jeremy Fletcher, one of the people forced to work for Hydra's "incentive program" during the show's first season. While we highly doubt this is anything more than a casting coincidence, we still love seeing a little connection between the shows.

"GUYS NORM IN WANDAVISION IS JESSE FLETCHER IN AOS HOLY SH*T," @j3distxrk tweeted. You can check out the post below:

It's no huge surprise to see an Agents of SHIELD actor on WandaVision after 15 people from the show also appeared on Star Wars: The Mandalorian. In fact, casting director Sarah Finn has worked on all three series. Now what we'd REALLY like to see is some of the main Agents of SHIELD characters pop up in one of Disney+'s Marvel series.

As for WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen recently explained to ScreenRant how the series has opened up Scarlet Witch for her. "It completely broke her whole life and experience open for me," Olsen explained. "I think I was always focused on the puzzle piece that I would fulfill in Avengers, and how it's serving our storyline. And this kind of opened up a whole new door for me with her."

She added, "I feel like I have such ownership, and I feel like I can take her into any situation now. It's really fun to always try and surprise myself with her now,” Olsen continued. “I feel like I have a lot more skills with her. I don't know, there's something that completely opened it all up for me again. It's such a gift as an actor when you're playing the same character."

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ and all seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently available to stream on Netflix.