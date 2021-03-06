WandaVision's Darkhold Raises Agents of SHIELD Continuity Questions

✖

It took nine episodes, but WandaVision finally introduced the Darkhold to those who've kept up with the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The only problem is — the book itself has technically already appeared in the MCU or, at the very least, in a show we all assumed was an active part of the aforementioned cinematic world.

When Agents of SHIELD introduced Gabriel Luna's Ghost Rider in its fourth season, the Darkhold served as a major part of the character's ethos. Not only was that the book rooted in Ghost Rider's origin, but it also helped Aida (Mallory Jansen) form a completely separate virtual reality. Even after Agents of SHIELD, the mystical MacGuffin lived on during a Runaways Season Three plot thread involving Elizabeth Hurley's Morgan le Fay.

But WandaVision's Darkhold is strikingly different. Gone is the design used by those properties from Marvel Television and instead, an entirely new look for the book has been crafted. Because of that, it's entirely possible Marvel Studios simply chose to use their own version of the book while disregarding its whereabouts prior to appearing in WandaVision.

Since the prop isn't a throwaway item in either the film or television side of things, that poses a serious question in regards to the continuity shared between the two sides of the equation. There has yet to be a definitive word from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige on how he and his team view those shows once produced by Marvel Television, and with the introduction of a new version of the Darkhold, it looks like they might be ignoring the Agents of SHIELD's continuity entirely or, at the very least, a significant portion of it.

