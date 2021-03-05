Elizabeth Olsen's Mom Thought Her Marvel Character's Name Was Red Witch For Last Four Years

✖

WandaVison is coming to an end tomorrow, which is bittersweet for Marvel fans, who are excited to see how the show will play out while also being sad to see it end. In honor of the finale, Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) paid a virtual visit to The Tonight Show where she had some fun doing a WandaVision-themed sketch with Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, Olsen also read some fan tweets, including one that brought up last week's long-awaited reveal that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch. While reading the tweet, Olsen shared that her mother always thought her character was named "The Red Witch."

"My mom just told me the other day that she’s been calling me 'The Red Witch' for the last, she said four years, but I think I’ve been doing this for like six or seven. And she just learned that I was called the Scarlet Witch last week," Olsen shared with a laugh. "She was like, 'Why didn’t you ever correct me?' and I just told her, 'Cause I didn’t know… I just thought you were making a joke, not that you didn’t know what my name was.'" You can watch the interaction, including Olsen reading some fan tweets, in the post below:

Just in time for the #WandaVisionFinale, Elizabeth Olsen weighs in on some fan reaction memes. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/FxofDA7Jgd — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 4, 2021

A while back, Olsen did tease that the big Scarlet Witch name reveal would come into play during WandaVision. SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta tweeted the following after seeing Olsen speak at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con: "Elizabeth Olsen says the show will be weird, deep and fun. And we'll finally find out why she’s called the Scarlet Witch."

Are you excited about the WandaVision finale? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

The finale of WandaVision will drop on Disney+ on March 5th. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.