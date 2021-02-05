WandaVision Episode 5 Confirms Wanda Has No Superhero Codename in the MCU

✖

The fifth episode of WandaVision is here and it was the first one to split its time between the sitcom world built by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the SWORD team trying to stop her. While discussing Wanda and the Westview Anomaly, the director of SWORD, Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), asks Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), "Does Maximoff have an alias? No funny nickname?" Woo replies, "Not a one." Of course, Wanda is known as the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel comics, but the name has never been used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This interaction is proof the name does not yet exist within the MCU, however, we have a feeling it's coming.

"I'm just so excited for fans because if they know anything about the Scarlet Witch in the comics, I think this show will just get them so excited," Olsen teased last year. "This show will explore why she’s known as Scarlet Witch and how she is Scarlet Witch as opposed to Wanda. We’ve always referred to her as Wanda in our films, so it’s an exciting opportunity."

Based on the name tease this week and Olsen's previous comments, it's safe to say we're getting a Scarlet Witch name drop soon. In fact, SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta tweeted the following after seeing Olsen speak at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con: "Elizabeth Olsen says the show will be weird, deep and fun. And we'll finally find out why she’s called the Scarlet Witch."

As for other things to look forward to, the show's head writer, Jac Schaeffer, recently teased more time jumps. "I can’t speak to the specific structural stuff, but we will continue to surprise with the linear and nonlinear storytelling," she shared with TV Line.

Who do you think will give Wanda her nickname in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Tell us in the comments!

