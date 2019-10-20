WandaVision Fan Edit Turns Series Into 90s-Style Sitcom

As the cast and crew for WandaVision gear up to start production on the Marvel Studios show in the coming weeks, one new fan video is giving fans a taste of what the show could look like. Edited by YouTuber Shama Shama, the Russian-language edit takes on the form of a 90s sitcom. Using clips from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other movies and television shows, the video embodies the campiness of the sitcoms many of us grew up with. You can watch the full video — which also happens to include actual Marvel Russian voice dubbers Anna Kiseleva and Grigorii Perel — above.

The sitcom vibe comes from earlier comments where WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany teased press of the show’s vibe, saying it closely resembled that of various sitcoms through the ages. “It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” Olsen teased.

“That’s where it starts,” Bettany added, “and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

In a more recent interview, Olsen revealed she loved the show’s premise, going the length to call Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige a genius for his work putting the show together.

“I heard the premise and I understood it immediately. I was like, ‘Kevin Feige, you’re a genius,’” she added. “I have other questions that I probably still don’t have answers for right now, but I understood exactly what he wanted to do and that really excited me.”

Joining Olsen and Bettany in the series include Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Kat Dennings (Thor: The Dark World), Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Teyonah Parris as an adult Monica Rambeau.

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021.

