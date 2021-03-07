WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Reveals Favorite Decade To Revisit

✖

WandaVision was largely about revisiting previous periods in sitcom history and Kathryn Hahn talked about which of those decades were her favorite in a recent interview. Agnes or Agatha Harkness was down to ham it up in any timeline, but it turns out the 1980s was her favorite. Hahn spoke to Vanity Fair about her career and her time in Westview. It sounds like the star is still having the time of her life despite fans not knowing when she’ll appear again in the MCU. When things shifted to the 80s during the show, Hahn got to flex her love of the decade. This covered everything from getting a real perm to mesh shirts and everything in-between. Episode 5 ranks pretty highly in the Comicbook.com rankings for the series, and that Family Ties homage really struck a chord with the larger fanbase too.

“I think the ’80s because I’m a kid of the ’80s, so it always feels really nostalgic—that kind of music; even the clothes I got to wear were just my dream clothes. I was, like, Oh, just like Isabel Marant right now: fold-over black pants and mules and a French cuff,” she explained. “I would say probably the ’80s because it’s all closest to home, style-wise. I love big hair.”

The actress talked about the sitcom wildness with Comicbook.com earlier this year. She was blown away by the commitment to this setup.

"I think even just the setup alone, taking something that is so comfortable and so familiar and so deep in our psyche as a traditional sitcom where you like... I know for me at least, there is something about the format of the setup, the misunderstanding the resolution, every single time, you know that you're gonna end in this comfortable place of just like, 'Ha!' with the laugh over it and just knowing that," Hahn said to Brandon Davis. "So, even on just that level, knowing and feeling that that is, of course not all there is that there is something else happening underneath the comfort and safety of that trope. That tension is really, really, really interesting to me."

WandaVision on Disney+.

