WandaVision Fan Video Reveals Agatha's Theme Song Has Been Hiding in Plain Sight

"Agatha All Along," that catchy, chart-topping theme revealing Agatha "Agnes" Harkness's role in WandaVision, has been hiding in plain sight -- or, rather, plain ear-shot -- all along. Over on his Artsy Omni YouTube channel, game developer and Curiomatic founder Omni Jacala posted a video examining the repeated use of a certain musical motif in WandaVision's sitcom theme songs. The same motif is also used in "Wanda's Theme," which is the music that plays over the show's end credits. And wouldn't you know it, it's also a part of "Agatha All Along." You can watch as Jacala explains it in the video embedded below.

Obviously, the reveal that Agnes is Agatha Harkness, magical master manipulator behind Wanda's woes., was a reveal the series has been building to from the start. Filming Agatha's big reveal montage was much the same.

"Because you know, she's in that period costume, there's a transition where she goes from one costume to another, which obviously was a little different, that was shot slightly out of sequence," WandaVision cinematographer Jess Hall told Collider. "But generally, we got those shots when we were on those sets, because the sets were dressed period-specific and we didn't want to have to go back and redress a house or redress the street for that period. So we'd try to shift out of our sitcom world at the end of that work, and we'd be like, okay, right now, we're going to do all our 'Agatha All Along' moment. I mean, they're very specific shots, they're all single shots, so they often required a type of camera platform or type of crane or some sort of camera move that might not be used in the rest of the episode. It would require a little bit of a kind of shift and methodology for us. But yeah, we largely did them in sequence."

Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote the song "Agatha All Along." Anderson-Lopez revealed some of their process in a post-episode interview.

"[Agatha] gets her own theme song that is in, sort of, The Munsters, Addams Family, kind of, witchy, ghoulish feeling," she told Marvel.com. "It also has a little bit of an Oompa Loompa tenor feel to it too," she added. "We decided since we could hit any decade with that, we had to kind of take a couple swings at what would Agatha's music be? But we ultimately decided the most fun is to just go right in with all of the monster, witch music we've seen before."

New episodes of WandaVision debut on Fridays on Disney+.