WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Reveals Her Kids Have Been Nicer To Her Since She Appeared On The Marvel Series

Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe might change the dynamic around your house a bit, especially if your family is anythng like Kathryn Hahn's. Hahn joined the Marvel world with WandaVision, debuting as the nosy neighbor Agnes before being revealed as Agatha Harkness. The major role in the first Marvel series on Disney+ has become a fan-favorite among Marvel fans, which includes Hahn's own kids. Hahn's 14-year-old Leonard and 11-year-old Mae have apparently been a little bit more friendly with their mom ever since she became a little bit cooler in their eyes, existing in the Avengers world.

"No one can really admit to their mom that they're cool, which I understand and respect, but they definitely were a little bit, I would just say, suspiciously nicer to me these days," Hahn said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "So I feel like I'm going to take that as a huge compliment. They're definitely proud for sure."

Unlike much of Hahn's previous work, WandaVision was a title she could watch with her kids because it was a family friendly show. "We had to fast forward through Step Brothers because they realized they couldn't see anything that I did in that movie," Hahn said of the R-rated film in which she starred with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. "So, I was never in the movie; it's as if Mom was never in the film ... one day we're going to have to go back and watch that again."

In the case of WandaVision, Friday's were spent at the Hahn household the same way they were in every Marvel fan's. "We got to watch it together, which was something that they have not really been able to do much with mom's work," Hahn said. "But we were able to watch it weekly, which was so fun."

The Marvel family does read your tweets, watch you TikToks, and laugh at your memes, as WandaVision director Matt Shakman explained on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. Like Shakman, Hahn ii not active on social media, but she has plenty of different text threads and other ways of having this fun content sent to her. "I don't have social media, so I've just been getting a lot of different friends from a lot of different walks of life have sent me memes in so many different contexts," Hahn said. "It's just so weird. Cause I'm in here in my garage, so the whole thing feels so out of body." Ultimately, she loves to laugh at the content.

